Kareena Kapoor's Tribute To Irrfan Khan Is A Priceless Pic From Angrezi Medium

Kareena and Irrfan worked together in Angrezi Medium (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights Kareena worked with Irrfan Khan in 'Angrezi Medium'

It remains her only movie with Irrfan

'Angrezi Medium' was Irrfan's last film

Kareena Kapoor paid a heart-felt tribute to Irrfan Khan, her co-star of Angrezi Medium, who died in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was 53. Kareena, who only ever worked with Mr Khan in Angrezi Medium, shared a photo from the film's sets on Instagram with a message dedicated to the late actor. "It was an absolute honour, sir," she wrote and added: "Rest in peace." Kareena, who featured in a small role in Angrezi Medium, also shared screen space with Dimple Kapadia and Deepak Dobriyal in the movie, all of who feature in Kareena's Instagram post.

Here's how Kareena Kapoor remembered Irrfan Khan:

Earlier in March, in an interview with NDTV, Kareena confessed that she signed Angrezi Medium just to work with Irrfan Khan: "I think the main idea of me doing the film also was very much to work with him." Sharing her experience of working with Irrfan, Kareena said: "It's amazing the kind of work he's put into this." Angrezi Medium also includes Radhika Madaan and Dimple Kapadia. "Look at the cast of the film. I am so happy to be in such esteemed company of Radhika, Irrfan and Dimple. I think it's spectacular," Kareena added.

Angrezi Medium also stars Radhika Madan, who played the role of Irrfan's daughter. Here's what she posted:

Angrezi Medium director Homi Adajania also shared a lengthy note, remembering how he shared light moments with Irrfan Khan on the film's sets: "I am eternally grateful for walking a few steps of your journey with you. I am eternally grateful that I could call myself your friend. I am eternally grateful for memories stuffed with so much joy, so much laughter in such little time. You once told me how you had an inexplicable love for your craft, but didn't want the stardom anymore. Well, you never needed to be a star my friend, because you shone brighter than anything in the universe."

Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and he filmed Angrezi Medium in 2019 while undergoing treatment for it. Irrfan Khan flew back to London for further treatment and after his surgery, he returned to India last year. On Tuesday, he was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital because of a colon infection. He died on Wednesday morning.