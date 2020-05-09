A Glimpse Of Kareena Kapoor's 'Saturday Mood' With Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor, confined to her home due to the coronavirus lockdown, seems to be missing her travel life. The 39-year-old actress seems to be rummaging through the dust-caked albums and revisiting memories. On Saturday, The Jab We Met actress took another trip down the memory lane and came back with a super classy picture of herself and husband Saif Ali Khan from their 2009 trip to Morocco. Giving her Instafam a glimpse of her "Saturday mood," Kareena Kapoor shared the picture and wrote, "Saturday Mood: Morocco '09." In the picture, Kareena Kapoor can be seen dressed in a beige dress and tinted shades as she looks away from the camera. Saif Ali Khan can be seen dressed in a soft violet shirt and a white pair of trousers as he looks down. Take a look at the couple's throwback picture here:

Within minutes of posting, the picture was flooded with comments from her fans and friends. Reacting to the picture, Kareena's sister Karisma wrote, "love it," while one of her best friends Amrita Arora wrote, "Woohoo."

Kareena Kapoor seems to be in a mood of throwback. On Friday, the actress shared a throwback picture from the sets of her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha and wrote, "The good old days... no social distancing only love. But for now... do gaj ki doori and stay home." Take a look:

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Homi Adajania's film Angrezi Medium where she shared screen space with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. She will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. On the other hand, Saif was last seen in the 2020 comedy-drama Jawaani Jaaneman. He has films such as Dil Bechara and Bunty Aur Babli 2 to look forward to.