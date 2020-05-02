When Saif Ali Khan Styled Son Taimur's Hair. Clicked By The Usual Suspect Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan with Taimur. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor shared another super cute picture to her Instagram entry that features her husband and Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. This time the father-son duo were not busy with painting or gardening, unlike Kareena's previous posts. In the picture, Saif, dressed in a white kurta-pajama set, can be standing with a pair of scissors in his hand as his son Taimur sits back in a t-shirt. Kareena Kapoor captioned the post: "Haircut anyone?" Within a few minutes, the comments section of Kareena's post was flooded with comments like "so sweet father and son" and "this is so cute."

Without much ado, take a look at the post here:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan, 3, has been keeping himself busy, what with schools being shut during lockdown. Kareena shared glimpses of Taimur's paintings and his handmade necklace (made from penne pasta). The actress also shared a session of Saif and Taimur planting saplings in pots.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the hit film Good Newwz, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The actress will next be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan has a super busy schedule. The actor starred in the period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and comedy drama Jawaani Jaaneman , this year. Saif has films like Hunter and Bhoot Police in the pipeline.