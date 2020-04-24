Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Have Found A New Way To Fall In Love. See Pics

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor came up with a new mantra during the lockdown, it's "fall in love asleep." No, we are not kidding and to prove this, we will take you to her latest Instagram post, which also features her actor husband Saif Ali Khan. On Friday, Kareena Kapoor shared a set of pictures of herself and Saif chilling in what appears to be their garden area. In the first photo, the duo can be resting next to each other with their eyes closed while the second one features Kareena sitting next to Saif. Needless to say, Kareena looks beautiful in a pink dress. Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote: "Fall in love asleep" and added the #mess to sum up her current mood. Check out Kareena Kapoor's post here:

The social media profile of Kareena Kapoor, who joined Instagram earlier this year, is filled with pictures of Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur. From her no make-up selfies to the priceless pictures of Saif and Taimur channeling their artists during the lockdown, Kareena's Instagram has it all. Check out some of the pictures here:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium, in which she played the role of a cop. She has movies such as Lal Singh Chaddha (in which she will share screen space with Aamir Khan) and Takht in the pipeline. Saif Ali Khan's upcoming projects include Dil Bechara and Bunty Aur Babli 2.