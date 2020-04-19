Saif Ali Khan Got Flowers For Kareena Kapoor. Her Reaction

Saif Ali Khan painting a wall. courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor seems to be amused by the painting skill of actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and 3-year-old son Taimur. The Jab We Met actress shared a set of pictures on Saturday, in which Taimur and Saif can be seen painting a wall. In one picture, Saif can be seen painting a flower on a wall in the balcony. Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, "When Saif told me he got me flowers, I had a different idea in mind. Quarantine gifts be like." In another picture, baby Taimur can be seen engrossed in painting a wall with multiple colours. Kareena, who keeps sharing snippets of Taimur's paintings on her Instagram profile, shared his most recent artwork and wrote, "If there is a wall that's blocking your creativity... Try painting on it." Taimur can be seen dressed in a red pair of trousers as he adds colours to his artwork on the wall. Take a look:

Kareena, who keeps cracking up her Instafam with her hilarious photo captions, shared a selfie of herself on her Instagram profile and wrote, "Meanwhile... I just sat there staring in wonder of what was being created. PS: The zit on my face didn't get the memo of no personal visits and social distancing."

Within minutes of posting, Saif and Taimur's picture was flooded with comments from Kareena's friends and fans. Reacting to Saif's artwork, Karisma Kapoor wrote, "Too good," while designer Manish Malhotra dropped heart emoticons on Taimur's picture.

Kareena, in coronavirus lockdown, keeps sharing snippets of her home diaries on her Instagram profile. The 39-year-old actress has been doing it all - from posing in a Taimur-made pasta necklace to sharing drool-worthy throwback pictures of her beach vacation. Take a look:

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium co-starring Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. The film, which released just before the coronavirus outbreak, will re-release again in the theatres. The new release date has not been announced yet. She also has Takht and Laal Singh Chaddha in her pipeline.