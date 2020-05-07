Rishi, Randhir Kapoor, Babita And R D Burman In Kareena's 'Irreplaceable' Pic

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights The throwback features R D Burman holding Babita's hand

R D Burman and Rishi Kapoor worked together in several films

Gurudev was the last film that they did together

Remembering her "Chintu uncle," Kareena Kapoor posted a new heartwarming tribute for the late actor on her social media profile. Rishi Kapoor died in Mumbai last month. Kareena, who has been sharing tribute posts for Rishi Kapoor on Instagram, picked a priceless black-and-white throwback picture of the Bobby actor, her actor father Randhir Kapoor, mother Babita and late music director R D Burman and described how important they are in her life with just one word - "irreplaceable." The old picture features R D Burman holding Babita's hand as they all happily pose for the camera. Reacting to Kareena's post, Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor dropped a heart emoticon in the comments section.

Take a look:

R D Burman was like family to the Kapoors, especially to Rishi Kapoor. Pancham, as R D Burman was fondly called by his friends, composed music for Rishi Kapoor in several of his films, including Zehreela Insaan and Khel Khel Mein. His song Khullam Khulla Pyar from Khel Khel Mein became an instant hit, just like Dil Lena Khel Hai Dildar Ka and Hoga Tumse Pyaara Kaun from Zamaane Ko Dikhana Hai, Saagar Kinare and Saagar Jaisi Aankhonwali from Saagar and Chalo Kahin Aur Chalte Hain from Naya Daur. Gurudev was the last film that R D Burman and Rishi Kapoor did together.

Last year, Rishi Kapoor even shared a throwback picture from R D Burman's birthday celebration that was clicked at his house. The star-studded picture captured many legends in a single frame - Rishi Kapoor, R D Burman, Randhir Kapoor, Nasir Hussain, Shammi Kapoor, Dev Anand, Ranjeet and Prem Nath.

Here's the picture we are talking about:

This picture was shot on Pancham's birthday at his sitting room/residence.The gentleman behind me is not Manna Dey sahab but my favourite Nasir Husain sahab. Such a fun picture. Asha Bhonsle ji cooked for us that night. Pancham's unreleased music from several films regaled us! pic.twitter.com/h4mjBMkuKn — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 7, 2019

Rishi Kapoor died in Mumbai on April 30 after being admitted to the hospital a day before. He battled cancer for two years and spent most of last year undergoing treatment in New York. Rishi Kapoor was 67.