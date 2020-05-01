Rishi Kapoor And Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Are 'Two Tigers' In One Frame. Thanks, Kareena

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Rishi Kapoor's niece Kareena is filling up her feed with tribute posts for her Chintu uncle, most of which have connections to her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. The day after Mr Kapoor's death, Kareena shared a black and white photo featuring the late actor and Saif Ali Khan's father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, also known as "Tiger" for his reputation on the cricket pitch. "Two tigers," Kareena captioned her post. As per a mid-day report, the photo is from a friendly match between celebs and cricketers held at the Cricket Club Of India in Mumbai's Churchgate. Saif's sister, actress Soha Ali Khan also shared the same photo minutes after Kareena, with the caption: "Somewhere over the rainbow." Kareena's post is a true blue tribute to the cricket-loving Rishi Kapoor:

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was the eighth nawab of Pataudi between 1952 and 1971 and also became the captain of the Indian Cricket Team when just 21. He captained Team Indian to win the their first Test series overseas against New Zealand in 1968. However, after losing his captaincy in 1970, he was dropped as a player in 1975. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi got married to Sharmila Tagore in 1969. Jewellery designer Saba Ali Khan is also Soha and Saif's sibling. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi died in 2011.

Earlier, Kareena shared a clip from the movie Hum Tum, in which Saif and Rishi Kapoor, in their onscreen persona, can be seen singing Main Shayar Toh Nahin. The original starred Rishi Kapoor as well - it's from his debut movie Bobby.

Hours after Rishi Kapoor's death, Kareena shared this throwback photo of her dad Randhir Kapoor and uncle Rishi, describing them as: "The best boys I know... Papa and Chintu uncle."

Kareena and Saif visited the Mumbai hospital on the morning of Rishi Kapoor's death and attended the funeral later in the afternoon. Other family members at the funeral included Rishi Kapoor's wife, son Ranbir and nephews Armaan and Aadar Jain. Neetu Others who were also by the Kapoors at the crematorium included Ranbir's girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, son of Rishi Kapoor's most frequent co-star Amitabh Bachchan, and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, who is Ranbir and Alia's closest friend, iIndustrialist Anil Ambani, who is married to Rishi Kapoor's Karz heroine Tina Munim.