Rishi Kapoor's Throwback Pic Comes With An Interesting Back Story

Rishi Kapoor shared this throwback picture. (Image courtesy: chintskap)

Highlights The picture also features R D Burman "Such a fun picture," wrote Rishi Kapoor "Pancham's unreleased music from films regaled us," he added

Rishi Kapoor struck gold in his photo archive on Tuesday night and the 66-year-old actor delighted his fans by sharing the throwback picture on his Twitter profile. BTW, did we tell you that the star-studded picture also features late music director R D Burman and late film producer Nasir Hussain among others. In his post, Rishi Kapoor referred to the late music director as "Pancham" and revealed that the picture was taken at R D Burman's residence on his birthday. Rishi Kapoor described the post as "a fun picture" and revealed that singer Asha Bhosle had cooked a meal on her husband's birthday that night.

"This picture was shot on Pancham's birthday at his sitting room/residence. The gentleman behind me is not Manna Dey sahab but my favourite Nasir Husain sahab. Such a fun picture. Asha Bhonsle ji cooked for us that night. Pancham's unreleased music from several films regaled us," read the caption on Rishi Kapoor's post.

Take a look at Rishi Kapoor's post first, you can thank us later.

This picture was shot on Pancham's birthday at his sitting room/residence.The gentleman behind me is not Manna Dey sahab but my favourite Nasir Husain sahab. Such a fun picture. Asha Bhonsle ji cooked for us that night. Pancham's unreleased music from several films regaled us! pic.twitter.com/h4mjBMkuKn — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 7, 2019

R D Burman composed the music for some of Rishi Kapoor's films, which included the 1993 film Gurudev and the 1974 film Zehreela Insaan.

Rishi Kapoor, who is currently in New York with his wife Neetu Kapoor, recently opened up about being diagnosed with cancer and stated that he is "cancer free" but he still needs a bone-marrow transplant. Rishi Kapoor left for his medical treatment with his wife Neetu Kapoor in September last year, where he frequently visited by members of the Kapoor family.

On the work front, Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the courtroom drama Mulk. He also features in Leena Yadav's Rajma Chawal, co-starring Anirudh Tanwar and Amyra Dastur.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.