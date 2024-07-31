Vikrant Massey On The Sequel Of <i>12th Fail</i>: "I Really Don't See A Part Two"

It would not be an exaggeration to say that 12th Fail was the best film of Vikrant Massey's career. After watching the actor play the role of real-life IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, his fans are eager for a sequel to the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial. Well, Vikrant, who will next be seen in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, shared that he does not see 12th Fail Part 2 happening. In a chat with India Today, the actor said, "Now, I'm getting a lot of calls, people are saying let's do another 12th Fail, but I'm making a conscious shift to pick something different. When something works, people want more of it, hence Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, but over here, it is applicable because we left off the first part in a way that there was a potential to see what happens in their lives beyond this."

Vikrant Massey continued, “If I may say so, I really don't see a 12th Fail part two (happening). Do people want it? Yes. But is that the right thing? I mean, that is a collective decision that all of us have to take. From my experience, whatever little I know, yes, the films that work, people want you to do more of it again.”

Released in October 2023, 12th Fail is a biographical drama based on the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who defied all odds to become an IPS officer. The movie also features Medha Shankar in a key role. 12th Fail was bankrolled by Vinod Chopra Films. The film won a total of five awards at the Filmfare 2024, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor (Critics), Best Screenplay and Best Editing.

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey's upcoming film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba will hit Netflix screens on August 9. The movie is a sequel to the 2021 film Hasseen Dillruba. Apart from Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Kaushal are also part of the Jayprad Desai directorial.