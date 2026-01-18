'Vijay And I Were Supposed To Do A Film Together, But It Did Not Pan Out,' Says <i>Parasakthi</i> Director

Filmmaker Sudha Kongara has once again spoken openly about her deep admiration for Vijay. In an interview with India Today, the Parasakthi director reflected on her bond with the star and clarified that there was never any intent to compete with his film, Jana Nayagan.

Sudha Kongara On Being Vijay's Fan

Expressing unfiltered affection for Vijay, Sudha Kongara described herself as one of his biggest admirers and said the actor is well aware of it. During the interview, she said, "I love Vijay. I am probably his biggest fan, and there is no doubt about it. Even Vijay knows it. I have met him and told him the same."

She revealed that a collaboration between them was once discussed, but could not materialise. "At one point, we were supposed to do a film together, but it did not pan out due to various reasons. He is the one actor I have always loved," she said.

Highlighting her excitement for his releases, Sudha added that watching Vijay's films in theatres remains special for her. "I may have watched my own film 2,000 times, but for a first-day, first-show, I will go and watch Vijay's film. I wanted that film (Jana Nayagan) to release so badly," she shared.

Sudha Kongara On Jana Nayagan Vs Censor Board

Sudha also addressed the controversy surrounding Jana Nayagan, which was originally scheduled for release on January 9 but remains unreleased due to the lack of certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Calling the situation unfortunate, she said, "What happened to Jana Nayagan just two days before its release, with the censor holding it back, is something that should not happen to any film, let alone his film."

She firmly dismissed any suggestion of rivalry between Parasakthi and Vijay's film. "It was never our intention to compete with that film. How do you compete with the biggest star in the country? You don't. That film releases, our film releases. We needed a festival date, and that's all," she explained, reiterating her respect for Vijay as an actor. "I still have immense love for him," she added.

Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Parasakthi eventually released in theatres on January 10 after receiving CBFC clearance. Meanwhile, Jana Nayagan, Vijay's final film before his full-fledged political entry with his party TVK, continues to face legal hurdles. The Supreme Court recently dismissed the producer's plea seeking immediate certification, observing that the Madras High Court Division Bench will hear the matter on January 20.

