Vicky Kaushal's Anniversary Post For 'In-Flight And In-Life Entertainment' Katrina Kaif

On their 2nd wedding anniversary, Vicky Kaushal posted the cutest wish for wife Katrina Kaif. The actor posted an in-flight video of the actress, in which she is is seen vibing and grooving with her headphones on. Her expressions are too cute to miss. He captioned the post, "In-flight and in-life entertainment! Love you beautiful... keep it coming." Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December 2021 after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a private wedding in the presence of family members and very few friends from the film industry.

Meanwhile, Sunny Kaushal wished his brother Vicky and sister-in-law Katrina and he wrote, "Happy 2nd to paaji and Parjaiji. May you guys always keep dancing to each other's tunes. Love you guys."

On the latest episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8, Vicky Kaushal revealed that his proposal wasn't a very dramatic one and that he proposed to Katrina Kaif just a day before the wedding. "It was very last minute," said Vicky Kaushal. The actor revealed that it was during a dinner in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan (their wedding destination). Vicky added, "I had been warned by everybody that if you don't propose, it's something you'll have to be prepared for for the rest of your life that you got to hear about it. I did that one day before the wedding It was dinner just before any of the friends and families could come."

During the episode, Vicky Kaushal also revealed that he met Katrina Kaif's mother Suzanne Turquotte and the actress' siblings for the first time a week before the wedding. "I couldn't meet them for two years because of COVID. So, I met them for the first time, literally a week before marriage. We had a party at my place and we were all drinking and dancing," Vicky said.