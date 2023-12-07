Koffee With Karan 8: Vicky Kaushal On What Happened When He First Met Katrina Kaif's Family - Tip Tip Barsa Paani Was Involved

Suzanne Turquotte with Katrina and VICKY. (courtesy: vickykaushal09)

On the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani were the guests and they extensively talked about their personal lives. Kiara Advani revealed that Sidharth Malhotra proposed with Shershaah lines in Rome during a holiday. Vicky Kaushal revealed that his proposal wasn't a very dramatic one and that he proposed to Katrina Kaif just a day before the wedding. "It was very last minute," said Vicky Kaushal. The actor revealed that it was during a dinner in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan (their wedding destination). Vicky added, "I had been warned by everybody that if you don't propose, it's something you'll have to be prepared for for the rest of your life that you got to hear about it. I did that one day before the wedding It was dinner just before any of the friends and families could come."

During the episode, Vicky Kaushal also revealed that he met Katrina Kaif's mother Suzanne Turquotte and the actress' siblings for the first time a week before the wedding. "I couldn't meet them for two years because of COVID. So, I met them for the first time, literally a week before marriage. We had a party at my place and we were all drinking and dancing," Vicky said.

Vicky Kaushal added how the "ice was broken" and he said, "Instantly, we saw something in each other and just connected. Two hours into meeting each other and we were dancing on the floor to Tip Tip Barsa Paani in the first meeting. The ice was broken, melted and gone."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December 2021 after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a private wedding in the presence of family members and very few friends from the film industry.