Vicky Kaushal Wished Sister-In-Law Isabelle Kaif On Her Birthday Like This

Isabelle with Vicky Kaushal. (courtesy: isakaif)

On sister-in-law Isabelle Kaif's birthday on Friday, Vicky Kaushal wished her on his Instagram stories. He posted a picture of the birthday girl and he wrote in his caption: "Happy Happy Isy! Wishing you a year full of love, laughter and good health." Isabelle thanked Vicky Kaushal in her Instagram stories. She wrote "Thank you," along with a heart-eyed emoji. Isabelle's sister Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in December 2021 after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a wedding in the presence of family members and very few friends from the film industry.

See the Instagram exchange here:

Isabelle Kaif joined sister Katrina, brother-in-law Vicky Kaushal and his family for Christmas celebrations last year. Posting a picture with Katrina, Vicky, Vicky's parents Sham and Veena Kaushal and Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal. "Merry Merry Christmas," she captioned the post.

Just like her sister Katrina Kaif, Isabelle is also an actress. She stared in the film Time To Dance, opposite Sooraj Pancholi. Isabelle will next be seen in Lalit Butani's Kwatha, which will star actor Aayush Sharma.