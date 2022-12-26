Inside Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Christmas Celebrations With Family And Friends

Katrina Kaif shared this picture. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Christmas celebrations with family and friends were all about fun and warmth. The couple hosted a small get-together at their house, and in attendance, we saw Vicky's parents Sham Kaushal-Veena Kaushal and his brother Sunny. Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif also joined the family lunch. Not just this, Katrina Kaif's friend and filmmaker Kabir Khan was also pictured with his family, including his wife Mini Mathur and son Vivaan Kabir. The couple shared pictures from the festivities in which they can be seen in comfortable red and black check jumpsuits. However, Vicky stood out in a white T-shirt and black and white printed pyjamas.

Katrina Kaif shared an adorable family picture on her Instagram handle and captioned it as "Merry Christmas." Soon after she shared the post, Neha Dhupia commented, "Cuties...#bestchristmasever #foodcoma."

Vicky Kaushal simply dropped a picture of a decorated Christmas tree, but don't miss out on the photo of Vicky and Katrina hanging on the tree. The image seems from their recent celebrations as the actress is wearing a red and black night suit while Vicky can be seen in a white t-shirt and black and white pyjamas.

Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, Anand Tiwari-Angira and Karishma Kohli were also spotted at Katrina and Vicky's Christmas party. Neha shared many pictures on her Instagram stories. She shared a happy image, posing with the hosts (Vicky and Katrina) and captioned it as "Hearts are full... Tummies are fuller... to the best hosts ever."

Kabir Khan's son Vivaan Kabir also shared many pictures from the celebrations. He captioned it as "Holidayzz."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. Also she has Tiger 3 with Salmaan Khan and Jee Le Zaraa.