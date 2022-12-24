Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif And Vijay Sethupathi's Film To Release Next Year 'But There Is A Twist'

Katrina Kaif with Vijay Sethupathi. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

If you are also waiting for Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's film Merry Christmas to release this year, we have an update for you. The Sriram Raghavan directorial will now open in theatres next year. Yes, yes, we know that there were reports about the film releasing in winter this year but “but there is a twist” now. Moreover, the makers have not revealed the exact date for release yet. Katrina and Vijay, on Saturday, announced the latest update on their film. They shared a poster where the hands of a woman and a man are seen holding wine glasses that appear to be broken after a clink. Katrina Kaif wrote, “We wanted to release the film this Christmas...but there is a TWIST. See you in cinemas soon! Merry Christmas” and added a Christmas tree icon. The project marks Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's first film together. It is also the actor's first Hindi film.

See Katrina Kaif's post here:





Katrina Kaif announced the film shortly after her wedding to actor Vicky Kaushal last year. She posted a pic with Vijay Sethupathi and Sriram Raghavan, who is known for movies like Johnny Gaddaar,Badlapur and Andhadhun. In the caption, the actress wrote, “New beginnings. BACK ON SET with director Sriram Raghavan for Merry Christmas! I've always wanted to work with Sriram Sir. He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honor to be directed by him... Super excited to be teaming up with Vijay Sethupathi for this one produced by Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray."

During the course of shooting, Katrina Kaif shared a few glimpses from the sets of Merry Christmas. In July, she showed how she was rehearsing with Vijay Sethupathi and Sriram Raghavan. Take a look at her post:

Apart from Merry Christmas, Katrina Kaif also has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar's directorial Je Lee Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt lined up.