Trending: Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Fly Economy. Watch

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in the flight. (courtesy: vickat__kaif__kaushal_kkk)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal started trending a great deal after a in-flight video of them flying in the economy class went viral. The video was later re-posted by a couple of fan pages dedicated to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on social media. Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in December last year after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a private wedding in the presence of family members and very few friends from the film industry. They celebrated their first anniversary in the mountains earlier this month.

The star couple were pictured at the Mumbai airport over the weekend, twinning in black outfits. They happily posed together for the paparazzi at the airport. See the video here:

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Phone Bhoot, co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also star on Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She will also feature in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.

Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Vicky Kaushal will be seen playing the role of the legendary Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. He will also star in Anand Tiwari's untitled film with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. The actor was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera, alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.