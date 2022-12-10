Pages From Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's 'Travel Diaries' Bookmarked In New Post

From Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's holiday. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are holidaying in the mountains. The star couple flew out of Mumbai for their first wedding anniversary, which they celebrated on Friday. Katrina Kaif, on Saturday evening, shared a set of pictures from what she described as her "travel diaries" on Instagram. One of the pictures, features the actress' close up shot. She also shared a sunset picture. In another shot, we got a glimpse of Katrina's husband Vicky Kaushal. The actor also shared a video from his holiday on Instagram. He shared a video of himself standing on a chess board and he captioned it: "Bored game." Sharvari, who is rumoured to be dating Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal, wrote: "Best video on the internet today." Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif commented: "Hopscotch champ."

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in December last year, after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a private wedding in the presence of family members and very few friends from the film industry.

Katrina Kaif wished Vicky Kaushal with this post on their first wedding anniversary. She wrote: "My Ray of Light...Happy One Year."

Vicky Kaushal chose the best set of words to wish Katrina Kaif on anniversary. He wrote: "Time flies... but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine."

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Phone Bhoot, co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also star on Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She will also feature in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.

Vicky Kaushal is currently busy shooting for Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Vicky Kaushal will be seen playing the role of the legendary Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Apart from Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal has Govinda Naam Mera, alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.