On Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's First Anniversary, A Look At Their 10 Best Pics

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married last year. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in a close-knit yet lavish ceremony on December 9 last year. While they kept the relationship a hush-hush before the wedding festivities, Katrina and Vicky have been painting Instagram red with their loved-up posts. They also make us go aww with their social media PDA and mushy Instagram exchanges. What started as a joke on Koffee With Karan (remember when Katrina said she would look good with Vicky onscreen and his adorable reaction in a later episode?) turned into a beautiful reality, with the duo having a fairytale wedding. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have planned to celebrate their first wedding anniversary amidst the mountains. They are currently making memories in each other's company on a hill station. To mark the couple's one year of togetherness, let's flip through their Instagram album and revisit their loved-up moments with these pictures.

First Valentine's Day

On their first Valentine's Day as husband and wife, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were miles apart. But the actress made sure to wish the love of her life in the sweetest way possible.

Fashion Goals

When fashion calls, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal answer like a boss.

“Happy Karwa Chauth”

We simply can't get enough of this photo from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's first Karwa Chauth.

Katrina Kaif's Birthday Bash

We bet you can't take your eyes off this mesmerising sight. Looking breathtaking in white outfits, the couple are seen having the time of their lives in the Maldives.

When In New York

We are all hearts for this snap of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal from New York. How cute they look together!

“Me and Mine”

Was someone talking about raising the temperature on social media? Well, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal understood the assignment.

Happy Diwali

Smile, please! A happy photo from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's first Diwali together.

All Set For Christmas

The couple shared this super cute photo from their first Christmas celebrations. So adorable, right?

“Day Of Love”

When Katrina Kaif is around, “every day is a day of love” for Vicky Kaushal.

The Wedding

The best photo to conclude this album is this wonderful glimpse of the couple's wedding. We love it.

Wishing Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, a very happy anniversary