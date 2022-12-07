Ahead Of 1st Wedding Anniversary, Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Are Holidaying In... No, Not The Beach

Katrina Kaif shared this picture. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif is having the time of her life with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, in the mountains. It seems the couple is busy holidaying as the actress recently treated her Insta family to some adorable photos clicked by Vicky. In the images, Katrina can be seen standing in a garden, looking pretty in a floral sweater paired with jeans. She left her hair open and is sporting no make-up look. In the background, we can see a breathtaking view. Sharing the post, the actress captioned it as "Pahadon mein...... (camera emoticon): Husband."

Here have a look:

Earlier today, Vicky Kaushal shared a video on his Instagram handle even after Katrina "begged" him not to post such videos. In the video, he can be seen singing along and dancing to the track Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0 from his upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera. Along with the post, he wrote a hilarious caption that read, "My wife begs me not to put up such videos, but I can't help it. Hopefully one day she'll say... "KYAA BAAT HAII!!!"

Soon after Vicky Kaushal shared the post, Farah Khan commented, "Don't listen to her," followed by a laughing emoticon.

Here have a look:

The couple has jetted off to an undisclosed location just ahead of their first wedding anniversary on December 9. They married last year in an intimate yet lavish ceremony in Rajasthan. It seems the couple will be having an intimate anniversary celebration.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Tiger 3, Merry Christmas and Jee Le Zaraa. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera on December 16, 2022.