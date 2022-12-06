Govinda Mera Naam Song Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0: Kiara Advani And Vicky Kaushal Do The Locomotion

Vicky and Kiara in Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0.(courtesy: YouTube)

Vicky Kaushal's latest film, Govinda Naam Merahas people grooving to its songs and it looks like this is going to continue with their new song Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0. The song features Vicky and Kiara Advani – dressed in bling clothes – pulling off some complex moves with a host of background dancers. While the track begins with Vicky being bound by iron chains, by the end it is Kiara who is tied up. The song, originally composed by B Praak, has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. The music is written by Jaani and sung by Harrdy Sandhu and Nikhita Gandhi. The original version was also sung by Harrdy and written by Jaani. Sharing the video on Instagram, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Yeh sirf gaana nahi hai (it is not just the song), it's a whole vibe and it's all yours now!” Actress Sanya Malhotra replied to the post with two fire emojis.

See Vicky Kaushal's post here:

Watch the complete video here:

Sharing the teaser on Monday, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “My love for Punjabi songs is now something I got a chance to dance to. #KyaaBaatHaii 2.0, song out tomorrow at 12:30pm. #GovindaNaamMera streaming from 16th December, only on @disneyplushotstar!”

BeforeKyaa Baat Haii 2.0, came Bana Sharabi featuring Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal. Sharing a glimpse of the song on social media, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Finally, the one song that's been stuck in my head on loop since we shot it. This is sukoon max - #BanaSharabi is out now. #GovindaNaamMera streaming from 16th December, only on DisneyPlus Hotstar.” Bana Sharabi has been composed and written by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Jubin Nautiyal.

While promoting the movie, Vicky Kaushal danced on Bana Sharabi with actress-singer Shehnaaz Gill. Sharing the video, Shehnaaz said, “Song this beautiful…Had to do a dance on it.”





The first song to be released from the film wasBijli– a typical Bollywood dance number choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. Bijli has been composed by the duo Sachin-Jigar, written by Vayu and sung by Mika Singh, Neha Kakkar and Sachin-Jigar. The side note read, “It's time to groove to the most electrifying tune of the season! #Bijli Song out now.”

Vicky Kaushal's Govinda Naam Mera releases on December 16 on Disney+Hotstar. It stars Bhumi Pednekar alongside Vicky and Kiara.