Govinda Naam Mera Song Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0 Teaser: Vicky Kaushal Wears His Love For Punjabi Music On His Sleeve

A still from the promo. (courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal is ticking many items off his wishlist through his latest film Govinda Naam Mera. After working with ace choreographer Ganesh Acharya, Vicky Kaushal now has got the chance to dance to a Punjabi song – a genre of music that he loves. The actor, on Monday, shared the teaser for an upcoming song from Govinda Naam Mera titled Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0. In the caption of the post on Instagram, he wrote: "My love for Punjabi songs is now something I got a chance to dance to. #KyaaBaatHaii 2.0, song out tomorrow at 12:30pm. #GovindaNaamMera streaming from 16th December, only on @disneyplushotstar!”

In the song, Vicky Kaushal is seen dancing with Kiara Advani.





Another song from Govinda Naam Mera was released recently. The track titled Bana Sharabi features Kiara and Vicky in a castle, dressed in black ensembles. Sharing a glimpse of the song on social media, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Finally, the one song that's been stuck in my head on loop since we shot it. This is sukoon max - #BanaSharabi is out now. #GovindaNaamMera streaming from 16th December, only on DisneyPlus Hotstar.”

Bana Sharabi has been composed and written by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Jubin Nautiyal.



Before this, Bijli, the first song received much love from fans.Bijli has been composed by the duo Sachin-Jigar, written by Vayu and sung by Mika Singh, Neha Kakkar and Sachin-Jigar. The song has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. Releasing the song on social media, Vicky Kaushal wrote: “It's time to groove to the most electrifying tune of the season! #Bijli Song out now.”





In another post, Vicky Kaushal said that it was his dream to work with Ganesh Acharya. He wrote: “Wishlist mein ek bada TICK! Love you Ganesh Acharya Master-G. From the kamad-tod practice sessions to the electrifying energy on shoot day - a glimpse into all the fun that went into the making of #Bijli!”



Govinda Naam Mera, directed by Shashank Khaitan, will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. The film is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.