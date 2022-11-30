Govinda Naam Mera Song Bana Sharabi: Kiara Advani And Vicky Kaushal's Fairytale Romance

Kiara and Vicky in Bana Sharabi. (courtesy: YouTube)

Govinda Naam Mera's first song Bijli saw Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal put on their Bollywood dancing shoes. The next song from the album, however, is all about the magic of romance. The track titled Bana Sharabi features Kiara and Vicky in a romantic setting, twinning in black ensembles. Sharing a glimpse of the song on social media, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Finally, the one song that's been stuck in my head on loop since we shot it. This is sukoon max - #BanaSharabi is out now. #GovindaNaamMera streaming from 16th December, only on DisneyPlus Hotstar.” Fans of the actor have also heaped praises on the melody in the comments section.

Replying to the post, Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal said, “Yeh jo shirt ke button khule rakhkar walk di hai na…[That walk of yours with the shirt unbuttoned…]”

See Vicky Kaushal's post here:

Bana Sharabi has been composed and written by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Jubin Nautiyal. Watch the song here:

As mentioned above, Bijli – the first song from the film – is a dance number with some complex moves, animated expressions and a large bunch of energetic background dancers. Bijli has been composed by the duo Sachin- Jigar, written by Vayu and sung by Mika Singh, Neha Kakkar and Sachin- Jigar. The song has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. Releasing the song on social media, Vicky Kaushal wrote: It's time to groove to the most electrifying tune of the season! #Bijli Song out now.”

Abhishek Bachchan responded to the post with fire emoji.

In a recent post, Vicky Kaushal said that his collaboration with Ganesh Acharya was a dream come true. Sharing behind-the-scenes moments from the making of Bijli, Vicky Kaushal said, “Wishlist mein ek bada TICK! Love you Ganesh Acharya Master-G. From the kamad-tod practice sessions to the electrifying energy on shoot day - a glimpse into all the fun that went into the making of #Bijli! Baaki full video on YT.”

Govinda Naam Mera, directed by Shashank Khaitan, will be released on the OTT streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. The film is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.