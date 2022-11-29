Thanks To Govinda Naam Mera, Vicky Kaushal Was Able To Tick This Wish Off His List

A still from a video. (courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera is making all the right noises thanks to its fun trailer and talented cast. That's not all. Bijli, the first song to be released from the film's soundtrack, has struck a chord with fans. The typical Bollywood dance number features Vicky and Kiara Advani dancing their hearts out to the steps of ace choreographer Ganesh Acharya. This collaboration with Ganesh Acharya was a dream come true for Vicky Kaushal, who revealed it in a new Instagram post. Sharing some behind-the-scenes moments from the making of Bijli, Vicky Kaushal said, “Wishlist mein ek bada TICK! Love you Ganesh Acharya Master-G. From the kamad-tod practice sessions to the electrifying energy on shoot day - a glimpse into all the fun that went into the making of #Bijli! Baaki full video on YT.”

Bijli has been composed by the duo Sachin- Jigar and sung by Mika Singh, Neha Kakkar and Sachin- Jigar.

See Vicky Kaushal's post here:





Vicky Kaushal, who plays a background dancer in Govinda Naam Mera, shared a throwback post from his school days, on Monday. In the image, Vicky as a young boy is seen dancing on stage behind a group of girls. Vicky is dressed in a pair of denim pants and a T-shirt with a bandana. Sharing the image, Vicky Kaushal said, “Background mein dance karne ka bohot experience hai life mein [I have a lot of experience as a background dancer]. #GovindaNaamMeraOnHotstar | Dec 16.”







Govinda Naam Mera is a comedy film that features Vicky Kaushal as Govinda, a broke dancer who gets embroiled in a murder. Govinda's wife Gauri, played by Bhumi Pednekar is cheating on him but refuses to divorce him. He is also dating fellow dancer Suku, played by Kiara Advani.

Govinda Naam Mera, directed by Shashank Khaitan, will be released on the OTT streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. The film is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will also be seen in Meghana Gulzar's Sam Bahadur and Laxman Utekar's untitled next project with Sara Ali Khan.

On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar will appear in The Lady Killer and another untitled project with Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. Kiara Advani is currently shooting for Ram Charan's next film and also has Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan.