Katrina Kaif Dropped This Comment On Husband Vicky Kaushal's Post

Vicky Kaushal shared this picture. (courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal, who is gearing up for the release of his next film Govinda Naam Mera, has dropped a dashing picture of himself on Instagram, and we can't take our eyes off. However, more than us, it seems Katrina Kaif is in love with his photo. In the image, Vicky can be seen in a shimmery black shirt and accessorised his look with a silver chain. The image seems to be from his recent song Bana Sharabi from his upcoming film. Sharing the post, Vicky dropped black heart emoticons in the caption. Soon after he shared the post, his wife dropped heart emoticons in the comment section. His fans have also flooded the comment section with heart, fire and love-struck emoticons.

Here have a look:

Here's what Katrina Kaif commented:

On Wednesday, Vicky Kaushal unveiled the second song Bana Sharabi from his upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera, co-starring Kiara Advani and bhumi Pednekar. Sharing the video, he wrote, "FINALLY, the one song that's been stuck in my head on loop since we shot it. This is sukoon max - #BanaSharabi is out now!"

Here have a look:

Coming back to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, the couple will celebrate their first wedding anniversary next month (December 9). The couple dated for a while and then decided to take a plunge last year. It was an intimate yet big fat Punjabi wedding in Rajasthan with their family and close friends in attendance.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal's Govinda Naam Mera, helmed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, is slated to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 16.