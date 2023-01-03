Throwback To When Vicky Kaushal Performed For Katrina Kaif On Her Birthday In Maldives

Vicky Kaushal and Sharvari in a still from the video.(courtesy: gorgeous_katrina)

A throwback video of Vicky Kaushal dancing for wife Katrina Kaif is trending big time on social media. The video was originally posted by Katrina Kaif's friend Mini Mathur on her Instagram profile recently. "Too many things to be thankful for in 2022 so let's start with the most important- love ! Coz love is all you need," Mini Mathur captioned the post. The video features Vicky Kaushal and Sharvari ( who is dating Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny) dancing while Katrina Kaif is seen smiling. The video appears to be from Katrina's birthday celebrations in Maldives last year.

On Koffee With Karan 7, when Katrina Kaif was asked about the "most adorable thing Vicky did as a husband," Katrina revealed that the actor performed to some of songs on her birthday in Maldives last year. "On my birthday... I was just coming out of being very unwell. Had had a very tough time with Covid. He sensed that I was having a good time and at some point he just turned the switch. And he literally did a 45 minute concert of every single song of mine and danced" said Katrina Kaif.

Here is the video of Vicky Kaushal and Sharvari dancing, curated by fan clubs.

See Mini Mathur's post here:

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in December 2021 after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a private wedding in the presence of family members and very few friends from the film industry.