Koffee With Karan 7: Katrina Kaif 'Didn't Know' Who Vicky Kaushal Was. Then Love Struck 'Out Of The Blue'

Katrina Kaif with Vicky Kaushal. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

From Phone Bhooth sets to the Koffee With Karan 7, couch, Katrina Kaif was accompanied by co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. In the new episode of Koffee With Karan 7, Katrina Kaif was at her unfiltered best, especially about her relationship with husband Vicky Kaushal. Katrina, who started the "manifestation" trend on Karan Johar's show (more on that later), spoke about her relationship with husband Vicky Kaushal. Katrina revealed that she and Vicky were not actually dating when they were reported to be together by the media. Katrina said, "It was funny because there was so much coming in the media. There was a period when there was so much coming in the media about me and Vicky dating or you know getting to know each other or liking each other and we actually were not dating it was really awkward."

Katrina also revealed that she met Vicky Kaushal for the first time at the Screen Awards. She said, "And the funniest thing is that it seems to me so much that it really was in my destiny. That it was meant to be. There were so many coincidences and things that would just happen. Like I would be surprised. Like, this was unusual. This was odd."

Katrina added, "What was so wonderful about it was that it was so unexpected. It was so out of the blue. I didn't know who he was. He was not on my radar. He didn't cross my path. I heard the name but there was no association. This person just appeared out of nowhere. Wow."

Katrina recalled, "When we first started dating each other. It's so weird to say that. I never said that. I was like...Are you allowed to say that now but he is kind of my husband now. So, wen we first started dating, I would tell someone, they would be like... What, really?"

When asked if Zoya played cupid, Katrina Kaif said, "I would say that when we did get to the point where I reaslied that I kind of.. I like this person. Zoya was one of the first people I told. She may or may not have put good thoughts out there." Katrina Kaif stated that the first person she told Vicky Kaushal about, was filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, with whom she worked in ZNMD.

Meanwhile, during the Rapid Fire round, Karan Johar told Katrina about Alia's comment on the show about being too tired to do anything on her suhaagraat. To which Katrina replied, "Kind of true but I think maybe it can be suhaagdin as well. As long as it is in some point in the day." When asked how is Vicky's number saved in her phone, the actress said, "husband." Asked about the "most adorable thing Vicky did as a husband," Katrina said, "On my birthday... I was just coming out of being very unwell. Had had a very tough time with Covid. He sensed that I was having a good time and at some point he just turned the switch. And he literally did a 45 minute concert of every single song of mine and danced the entire song." When asked to name the most desirable thing about Vicky, Katrina said, "His confidence. His sense of who he is. I think I have not seen someone who is as self-assured as him."

Back in 2018, during an episode of Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 6, Katrina Kaif said that she would "look nice" with Vicky Kaushal. Vicky Kaushal appeared to faint when he was told about Katrina's statement during the show. Recalling the incident, Vicky Kaushal said, "Whatever happened last season on this couch, it was really my moment to know that she even knew I existed. We had never met before that."

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in December last year, after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a private wedding in the presence of family members and very few friends from the film industry.