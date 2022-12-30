Flipping Through The Pages Of Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Rajasthan Diaries

Vicky Kaushal with Katrina Kaif. (courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Katrina Kaif and husband Vicky Kaushal are back in Mumbai but they are clearly still busy dreaming of their holiday in Rajasthan. On Friday, Vicky Kaushal shared new photos from his Rajasthan holiday. He shared a selfie with wife Katrina and captioned it: "Khamma Ghani." He also posted pictures from his and Katrina's date night, strolls and more. Before this, Katrina Kaif had shared picture-perfect moments from the holiday and she captioned them: "So Magical ..... I think one of my favourite places ever." Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal flew back to Mumbai on Thursday.

See posts shared by Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal:

The star couple returned to Mumbai on Thursday afternoon. Katrina and Vicky were twinning in black outfits as they were pictured at the Mumbai airport.

Before landing in Mumbai, Vicky Kaushal shared picture-perfect moments from the holiday. "Here's to rising up in 2023," he captioned the post.

Some pictures from safari shared by Vicky Kaushal.

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in December last year after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a private wedding in the presence of family members and very few friends from the film industry.