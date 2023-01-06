Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Visit Siddhivinayak Temple. See Pics

Katrina Kaif with Vicky Kaushal. (courtesy: ilhamkatrina1)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal started trending big time after pictures of the star couple from their recent visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai, went viral. The pictures of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's temple visit have been documented by many fan pages dedicated to the star couple. They were accompanied by Vicky's mom Veena Kaushal. Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in December 2021 after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a private wedding in the presence of family members and very few friends from the film industry.

See photos of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal here:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were holidaying in Rajasthan last month. They shared pictures from their holiday on their respective social media handles. "So Magical ..... I think one of my favourite places ever," Katrina Kaif captioned her post.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their first wedding anniversary in the mountains last month. "My Ray of Light Happy One Year," Katrina captioned the anniversary post.

Vicky Kaushal wished Katrina on anniversary like this: "Time flies... but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine."

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Phone Bhoot, co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also star on Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She will also feature in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.

Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The actor was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera, alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.