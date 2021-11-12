Vicky Kaushal Recalls The Time He Lived In 'A 10 By 10 House'

Vicky Kaushal shared this image. (courtesy vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal, who is the new guest on Discovery+ 's Into the Wild with Bear Grylls, opened up about his childhood and his journey as an actor during the show. The actor told Bear Grylls during the show, "I grew up in a house which was practically the size of a little bigger than this shack that we've created. A 10 by 10 house with no separate kitchen or bathroom. That's where I was born. And from thereon it has been my family's journey. And we've seen each step of the ladder, you know, as a family. And that I think makes you a very strong person in the journey."

Vicky Kaushal studied engineering before he began his career in Bollywood as an assistant director with Anurag Kashyap's Gangs Of Wasseypur. He said, "Actually, I have been an engineering student and he was very happy seeing his kid become an engineer. Because nobody in my family before me has ever done a 9 to 5 job where they get monthly pay checks, where they get weekends off so they can plan family time. In the second year of my graduation, the faculty took me to an industrial visit to show us what the future is like and how companies work and all that and I went there, and till that time I was actually a rat in the race. But the day I went there I saw people working over there in front of computers, I just couldn't feel that and for the first time in my life I just was very sure of something that I don't belong here."

The actor made several brief appearances in films such as Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana (2012), Bombay Velvet (2015) and a short film titled Geek Out (2013). His breakout film was Neeraj Ghaywan's Masaan, co-starring Richa Chadha and Shweta Tripathi.

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Sardar Udham, which opened to stellar reviews. The National Award winning actor will next be seen in Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic. The actor has also signed another film with Uri director Aditya Dhar, in which he will also be seen playing the role of the Mahabharata character Ashwatthama. The actor has starred in hit films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sanju, and Lust Stories, to name a few.