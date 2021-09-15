After Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal To Test His Survival Instincts With Bear Grylls On Into The Wild. Guess The Destination

Vicky Kaushal shared this photo (courtesy vickykaushal09)

Guess who has signed up for testing his survival instincts deep into the wild? The correct answer would be Uri star Vicky Kaushal. The 33-year-old actor will feature in an upcoming episode of Discovery India's Into The Wild with host Bear Grylls. Vicky Kaushal joined Team Into The Wild just days after actor Ajay Devgn was roped in for an episode. Both Vicky Kaushal and Ajay Devgn will embark on adventures with Bear Grylls in the Maldives. A statement from Discover India shared the exciting update and said: "They would be seen exploring the wild with the world famous adventurer and survivalist Bear Grylls in Maldives for which the shoot is soon to commence."

Ahead of Vicky Kaushal, actor Ajay Devgn jumped on board for an episode of the thrilling Discovery show with host Bear Grylls. Earlier this week, Ajay Devgn flew to the Maldives, where his episode of Into The Wild will be filmed. Ajay Devgn recently shared an Instagram post, in which he shared a glimpse of his son Yug's birthday festivities in the Maldives. "All boys party," the Singham actor captioned his post.

Last year, Bear Grylls hosted superstar Akshay Kumar and legendary actor Rajinikanth on separate episodes of Into The Wild. Both Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth explored the wilderness of Mysore's Bandipur National Park in their respective episodes. Rajinikanth was the first showbiz celebrity to have been part of Bear Grylls' adventure show, followed by Akshay Kumar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared on an episode of Into The Wild in 2019.