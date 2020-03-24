Rajinikanth On Into The Wild With Bear Grylls, Twitter Says 'Age Is Just A Number'

Rajinikanth with Bear Grills. (Image courtesy: beargrylls )

The much-awaited Rajinikanth special episode of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls aired on Monday and it has been trending ever since. The superstar made his television debut in Discovery series Into The Wild after four decades of cinema and Twitter can't keep calm. #ThalaivaonDiscovery and #Rajinikanth were among the top trends on Twitter on Monday and once you have watched the episode, it is easy to see why. Rajinikanth and Bear Grylls explored the wilderness of Bandipur National Park, where the actor not only climbed an old iron bridge, which was 50 feet above the ground but also crossed a water body.

Rajinikanth's never-seen-before look and his stunts made Twitter say: "Age is just a number." It is indeed, for the superstar. "Just watched the premiere. Wow! What a beautiful soul you are Thalaiva...so stylish and charming even in the woods," read a tweet while another added: "The tasks may not have been too tough... Still, Mr Rajinikanth at his age completed them! And all his talk was quite endearing. Good one, Bear Grylls!" Another user wrote: "As Bear Grylls said lot of times on the show, Rajinikanth is an inspiration and a legit example for the saying, 'Age is just a number'... Two incredible persons, one amazing show," while one more netizen added: "Definitely an inspiration at all aspects! Thalaiva, you rock!"

Here's what Twitter has to say about Rajinikanth's adventure on Into The Wild with Bear Grylls:

Just watched the premiere.,wooow whata beautiful Soul u r thalaivaaa...so stylish & charming even in the woods...thank u #beargrylls for returning our Thalaivar #Rajinikanth safely to us...luv uuu thalaivaa pic.twitter.com/SywKT4GvdI — Sri (@RRsri777) March 23, 2020

The tasks may not have been too tough... still, Mr.Rajinikanth at his age... completed them! And... all his talk was quite endearing. Good one, Bear! #beargrylls — LuckyK (@KcluckyK) March 23, 2020

As @BearGrylls said lot of times in the show, @rajinikanth is an inspiration and a legit example for the saying "Age is just a number"... Two incredible persons, one amazing show #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls#SuperstarRajinikanth#BearGrylls#ThalaivaonDiscovery — Biru (@Biru017) March 23, 2020

Just finished watching #beargrylls with #Rajnikanth. What a fantastic show.

Humble, genuine, & without any superstar attitude. He listened & learned from the master.

No dewdrops, no poverty card, no designer attire. Lessons for many.Hats off #Rajni sir & Congrats @BearGryllspic.twitter.com/QcxXx42SSw — Chetan Patel (@ChetanP_tweets) March 23, 2020

The Rajinikanth special episode was shot in January. It was reported then that he suffered minor injuries while shooting in forests but the actor immediately clarified that sustained only "scratches due to little thorns." He said: "I have finished shooting for the 'Man vs Wild' episode. I have not received any wounds but some scratches due to little thorns. I am alright," reported news agency ANI.

Earlier, Rajinikanth described shooting with Bear Grylls for the show as an "unforgettable experience" and tweeted: "Thank you very much dear Bear Grylls for an unforgettable experience ... Love you Discovery India. Thank you. #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls."

Rajinikanth is the second Indian to be a part of Bear Grylls' adventure show. Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared on the show last year in August.