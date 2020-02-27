Man Vs Wild New Promo: Bear Grylls Unravels "The Man Behind Legend" Rajinikanth

Into the wild with Rajinikanth and Bear Grylls

Man Vs Wild New Promo: Bear Grylls Unravels 'The Man Behind Legend' Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth and Bear Grylls in Man Vs Wild. (Image courtesy: thalaivar_qilah )

Highlights

  • The episode will premiere on March 23
  • Rajinikanth is the first Indian actor to appear on the show
  • The episode was shot in January, this year
New Delhi:

The wait is over (well, almost). A brand new promo of Rajinikanth's episode of Discovery Channel's Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls released on Thursday morning and it has been trending incessantly ever since. Bear Grylls will go into the wild with a mission to "unravel the man behind legend" Rajinikanth. "Prepare yourself. It's going to blow your mind," Bear Grylls says in the video. The 40-second video clip was released on the official Twitter account of Discovery India. Rajinikanth makes a miss-and-blink appearance ion the video, quenching our curiosity to some level. We can't wait for the episode which will premiere on March 23. "Gear up to venture into the wilderness of India with survival expert Bear Grylls and the ultimate superstar Rajinikanth in an action packed adventure. Premieres 23 March at 8 PM, only on Discovery. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery," read the tweet.

Check out the promo here:

Earlier, Rajinikanth described shooting for the show as an "unforgettable experience" and he tweeted: "Thank you very much dear Bear Grylls for an unforgettable experience ... Love you Discovery India. Thank you. #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls."

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a special appearance on an episode of Bear Grylls' Man Vs Wild, when they made a trip to Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett National Park. Earlier, news agency ANI reported that Akshay Kumar will also appear on Bear Grylls' show.

On the professional front, Rajinikanth was last seen in the 2019 film Darbar. His next release Annaatthe, directed by Siva, is expected to hit the screens by the end of this year.

Comments
Man vs Wildman vs wild rajinikanthBear Grylls

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com