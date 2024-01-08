Bear Grylls Shares 'Fun Clip' With PM Modi During His India Visit

The host shared a "fun" moment with PM Modi

In 2019, Bear Grylls invited PM Modi to appear on the popular show Man Vs Wild. The episode caught thousands of eyeballs as many tuned in to watch another side of PM Modi. Mr Grylls invited the PM on one of the excursions within Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett National Park.

Now, in a throwback video, the host shared a "fun" moment from the show. Along with the video, he wrote, "A fun clip from my time in the Indian Wilderness with Prime Minister Modi for Man vs Wild. Toilet humour brings everyone together!"

— Bear Grylls OBE (@BearGrylls) January 8, 2024

The 2019 episode showcased Mr Grylls and PM Modi playing the game of survival in a natural ecosystem. The Discovery Channel programme saw PM Modi braving the rain and the cold in the jungles -- and smelling elephant dung -- with the British television adventurer and survivalist.

During the programme, PM Modi also shared about his humble beginnings as a tea seller's son and his solo trips of spiritual awakening into the Himalayas in his youth.

The programme, widely advertised in the media, ended with a gushing Grylls saying a prayer for India and for PM Modi, whom he called an "iconic global leader".

Bear Grylls, who has also hosted a show with former US President Barack Obama in the wilderness of Alaska, later put it that the Prime Minister was a "great sport"

The episode, according to Discovery Channel, made record impressions, with the highest-ever reach for the infotainment genre with 6.1 million tune-ins.