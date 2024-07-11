Matthew McConaughey Posted This 'Bee Swell' Pic. 'I've Been There,' Commented Bear Grylls

Matthew McConaughey posted this image. (courtesy: officiallymcconaughey)

Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey, in his latest Instagram entry, shared a close-up shot of his face after he was stung by a bee. Matthew McConaughey's right eye is completely swollen in the photograph. However, that did not stop the actor from flashing an ear-to-grin for the camera. The Oscar winning actor simply caption the post, "bee swell." The post left his Insafam concerned. Bear Grylls, who is known for hosting wildlife adventure shows, commented, "Oh yeah brother! I've been there..." Former supermodel Cindy Crawford wrote, "Ouch." David Beckham's comment on the actor's post also read, "Ouch."

In a recent interaction with Interview magazine, Matthew McConaughey recalled his 2-year break from Hollywood, when he was only being offered romantic comedies and he said, "I've usually zigged when I felt like Hollywood wanted me to zag. When I had my rom-com years, there was only so much bandwidth I could give to those and those were some solid hits for me. But I wanted to try some other stuff. Of course I wasn't getting it, so I had to leave Hollywood for two years."

Matthew McConaughey's impressive film credits include Interstellar, True Detective, Dazed And Confused, A Time to Kill, The Wedding Planner, How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days, Failure To Launch, Ghosts Of Girlfriends Past, Fool's Gold and cameo appearances in The Wolf of Wall Street and Magic Mike. For his performance in the 2013 film Dallas Buyers Club, he won an Academy Award for Best Actor.