Kate Hudson Has This To Say About Matthew McConaughey Not Wearing Deodorant

Did you know Kate Hudson doesn't wear deodorant? The American actress revealed this during her appearance on Andy Cohen's talk show Watch What Happens Live. In one of the segments of the show, Andy Cohen asked a fan-submitted question – did Kate Hudson ask her Fool's Gold co-star Matthew McConaughey to apply deodorant while filming the 2008 rom-com? To this, the actress replied, “No! He doesn't wear deodorant… And by the way, I don't either.” She added, “We're au naturels, you know?” Kate Hudson also mentioned that Matthew McConaughey has a distinct smell and she could “smell him from … [a mile away].”

In case you missed it, in a 2008 interview with Playboy, Matthew McConaughey mentioned that Kate Hudson would hint that he needed something to cover up his body odour on the set. He said, "She always brings a salt rock, which is some natural deodorant, and says, 'Would you please put this on?'" Sharing that he does not use deodorant, the actor said, "I just never wore it. No cologne, no deodorant."

"The women in my life, including my mother, have all said, 'Hey, your natural smell smells, one, like a man and, two, smells like you,'" Matthew McConaughey added.

Directed by Andy Tennant, Fool's Gold narrates the story of a recently divorced couple who rekindle their romantic life while searching for a lost treasure. The movie features Matthew McConaughey as Finn, and Kate Hudson in the role of Tess. In addition to the lead pair, Donald Sutherland, Alexis Dziena, Ray Winstone, Kevin Hart, Ewen Bremner, Brian Hooks, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Michael Mulheren and Adam LeFevre are also seen in Fool's Gold.

In addition to Fool's Gold, Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson shared screen space in the 2003 film How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days. The film, directed by Donald Petrie, also featured Adam Goldberg, Bebe Neuwirth, Michael Michele, Shalom Harlow and Robert Klein.

Kate Hudson will be next seen in the Netflix show Running Point. On the other hand, Matthew McConaughey last appeared in the movie Agent Elvis.