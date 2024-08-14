Kate Hudson On Her Countryside Life: "This Good Horse Came Home"

Kate Hudson's Instagram is one fun place. The American actress loves to keep things classy. From sharing pictures of her time at a sauna to her holiday album, Kate Hudson knows how to keep fans hooked to her timeline. No, we are not complaining at all. Oh, and, the actress' latest post will make your day. Umm, it is safe to say that Kate Hudson has channelled her inner cowgirl in the montage. It opens to the actress riding a horse at what looks like a farm. We also get glimpses of a mama cow with her calf. Sharing the video, Kate Hudson said, “This good horse came home (and then had to take care of some ranch business which you'll hear about in my next post…)” Don't know about you but we just can't wait for her next post.

Before this, Kate Hudson dropped an album from her Greece holiday on Instagram. From poolside moments to enjoying the sunset, the actress clearly had a blast. Sharing the dreamy pictures, Kate Hudson wrote, “Absolutely dreamy! For those who follow me you know by now how much I love Greece! I have never stayed in Athens for more than one night and it is insane and the private residences were so spectacular… Got to see the Parthenon, which was a bucket list for me and Rani and I had our first mother-daughter spa moment which I will share a little of in another post! Thank you One and Only for a beautiful experience.”

Meanwhile, Kate Hudson will be next seen in the Netflix series – Running Point. As per the official statement, the plot revolves around “a woman named Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson) who is unexpectedly appointed head of the family business — which happens to be one of the most famous professional basketball franchises in the country.”