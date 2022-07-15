ICYMI: Bear Grylls Reacts To Ranveer Singh's 'Wild Bromance' Post

Ranveer Singh and Bear Grylls in a still from the show. (courtesy: ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh, who recently went all the way to Serbia to find wife Deepika Padukone a rare flower, shared a video from his time in the Netflix adventure show Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls. He posted a video titled "Wild Bromance," which had clippings of him along with the host Bear Grylls. Ranveer Singh hilariously captioned the post: "Bear-y piya, Bada be-dardi." In the video, Ranveer Singh jokingly says, "I have fallen in love with this man. I'm in deep love with him." He also called Bear Grylls his "man crush forever." Sharing the video on his Instagram story, Bear Grylls wrote: "Always there for you brother." He also dropped a couple of LOL and heart emojis in the comments section of Ranveer Singh's post.

This is what Ranveer Singh posted:

Here's a screenshot of Bear Grylls' Instagram story:

Screenshot of Bear Grylls' Instagram story.

Ranveer Singh was last seen in Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Before that he featured in Kabir Khan's '83. Last year, the actor also had a cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The actor also signed another project with Rohit Shetty, which is titled Cirkus. The film is an adaptation of Shakespeare's The Comedy Of Errors.

Ranveer Singh's filmography includes hits as well as critically acclaimed projects like Lootera, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat," Gully Boy, Simmba, to name a few.