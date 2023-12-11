Man Vs Wild Star Bear Grylls Announces Trip To India In Hindi Video Message

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: beargrylls)

Attention, folks. Man vs. Wild star Bear Grylls is coming to India. The British adventurer and TV presenter has announced it on Instagram with a super cool video. In his rustic Hindi, the 49-year-old says, “Hi dosto. Bharat mein sabhi aapko dhanyavaad kehne ke liye Bear Grylls yahaan hai. Bharat advitiya desh hai. Yeh desh mere dil mein hai. Mujhe Bharatiya sahas aur dayaluuta pasand hai, jo kabhi haar nahi maanti. Mai hamesha apnane ki koshish karta hoon. Bharat mein rehte samay yeh anubhav hota hai. To main bas ek sandesh dena chahta tha dhanyavaad kehna, yeh ki bahut mahatva rakhta hai. Main jald hi aa raha hoon. Chalo, humein mil gaya hai, kabhi haar mat maanna. [Hi friends. Bear Grylls is here to express gratitude to the people of India. India is an unparalleled country. This country is in my heart. I admire the courage and generosity of the Indians, who never accept defeat. I always try to adopt that. So, I just wanted to say that you must thank everyone. It holds great importance. I am coming soon. Let's meet, never give up.]”

“Always a country close to my heart…” read the note attached to the video.

From Akshay Kumar to Ranveer Singh, several Indian celebrities have joined Bear Grylls on his show.

Last year, Ranveer Singh ventured into the wilderness with Bear Grylls as part of a Netflix-special interactive series. In this unique show, Ranveer Singh's actions were based on fans' decisions. The teaser of the series depicted Ranveer Singh exploring the jungle, saying, "Press the button and save my life," with Bear Grylls adding, "Ranveer is about to get the full adventure." The on-screen text flashed, "Choose danger, choose thrill, your choices will decide Ranveer's fate." The series premiered on the OTT giant Netflix on July 8, 2022. Sharing the teaser, Ranveer Singh wrote, "Jungle mein Mangal. Ranveer VS Wild, an interactive special packed with thrilling adventures is coming soon on Netflix."

We are eagerly waiting for Bear Grylls' India adventure. Aren't you?