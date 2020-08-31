Into The Wild With Bear Grylls: Akshay Kumar Did Not See 'Elephant Poop Tea' Coming

Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar in a still from the show. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Akshay's eyes lit-up with the mention of a new challenge: Bear Grylls

Akshay Kumar described Bear Grylls is a "real hero"

PM Modi and Rajinikanth have also appeared on the adventure show

Actor Akshay Kumar shared the trailer of an upcoming episode of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls, in which he explore the wilderness with British adventurer Bear Grylls. "I visualised stiff challenges prior to Into The Wild... but Bear Grylls completely surprised me with the elephant poop tea. What a day," the 52-year-old actor tweeted. In the trailer, the Khiladi star and Bear Grylls explore the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, cross crocodile-infested rivers and much more. A scene in which Akshay and Bear Grylls drink the infamous elephant poop tree also appears in the trailer - Bear Grylls throws it away after distracting Akshay. In the trailer, Akshay describes himself and the "reel hero" while he says Bear Grylls is a "real hero." Akshay added, "This whole adventure, I'll remember for the rest of my life."

Watch:

I visualized stiff challenges prior to #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls but @bearGrylls completely surprised me with the elephant poop tea What a day @DiscoveryIn@DiscoveryPlusInpic.twitter.com/m6YfQXmCcM — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 31, 2020

Talking about the show, Akshay Kumar, who is known for his action-packed roles and adventure-seeking personality, told news agency ANI that its different than being on a movie set and added that the "sense of realism is overpowering." He said, "I have always admired Bear Grylls for his energy, passion and what he has stood for all these years. It was a humbling experience being with him in the wild as he went about unfolding one challenge after another. It is different out there, as compared to movie sets, as there is no back-up - that sense of realism is very overpowering."

Bear Grylls in turn had a lot to say about Akshay: "I did my homework prior to meeting Akshay, and knew he is a superstar, but what struck me the most during our time together, was his humility, his easy approach - he is, at heart, still that guy next door. Lots of commonalities between the two of us - including passion towards fitness, dedication to family et al, I really enjoyed being with him... Akshay's eyes lit-up with the mention of a new challenge and believe me, not many celebrities, across the world, have reacted so warmly to some harsh tasks that I can conjure."

Before Akshay Kumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared on Bear Grylls's show - that episode generated historic high ratings for the infotainment genre. The episode with south star Rajinikanth was the second-highest-rated show in the genre.

Into The Wild With Bear Grylls featuring Akshay Kumar will premiere on September 11 on Discovery Plus App and September 14 on Discovery Channel.