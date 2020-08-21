Into The Wild With The 'Legendary' Akshay Kumar - Bear Grylls' Word For Him. The Teaser Looks Crazy

Akshay Kumar in a still from Into The Wild teaser (courtesy beargrylls)

Drop everything and watch the teaser of Akshay Kumar's episode of Into The Wild - it's brief but enough to make you say: "We want more." Earlier this year, it was reported that Akshay Kumar was the next Indian celeb to join Into The Wild host Bear Grylls on the show and the teaser is just the confirmation we needed. "You thinking I'm mad... but mad only going into the wild," Akshay captioned the teaser with a play of words. The teaser features both Akshay and show host Bear Grylls in interesting Into The Wild moments. Bear Grylls described his new "adventure buddy" in these words: "Life is an adventure that is best lived boldly, and there are few better (madder) adventure buddies than the legendary Akshay Kumar."

For those who are wondering how crazy Akshay Kumar's episode of Into The Wild is going to be, Discovery India has just the answer: "All we can say is that this episode of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls is going to be MAD fun!" Watch the teaser here:

In January, Akshay Kumar was spotted exiting the Mysore airport, when news agency ANI reported that he was in the city to shoot for Into The Wild. Bear Grylls and Akshay reportedly shot the episode in Mysore's Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Akshay reportedly completed a six-hour schedule on a one day tour of Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

Karnataka: Actor Akshay Kumar arrived at Mysore, earlier today, to shoot for an episode of 'Man vs Wild' with British adventurer Bear Grylls. pic.twitter.com/P3tNrJAfqx — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020

Ahead of Akshay Kumar, megastar Rajinikanth also featured in an episode of Into The Wild, which was also shot in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a special appearance on an episode of Bear Grylls Into The Wild, when they made a trip to Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett National Park.

Akshay Kumar's episode of Into The Wild will premiere for Discovery Plus India members on September 11 at 8 pm while it will air on Discovery channel at 8 pm on September 14.