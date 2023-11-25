Vicky Kaushal On Working With Shah Rukh Khan In Dunki: 'Understood Why He Is The Badshah'

SRK and Vicky Kaushal in Dunki. (courtesy: YouTube)

Vicky Kaushal, who is all set to share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in Dunki, opened up on his experience of working with the superstar during an interaction with Bollywood Hungama. Vicky Kaushal said, "It's a dream come true. Unko milna hi dream come true hota hai, unke saath kaam karna to socho kitna bada dream come true hai. (Just meeting him is a dream come true, so just imagine what a big dream it was to work with Shah Rukh). That too, in combination with Raju sir directing you."

Vicky Kaushal added that he can't share much details about the project as of now and said, "So main bohot zyada detail mein baat nahi kar sakta uske baare mein, because there's a different process of that. But itna main zaroor bol sakta hu ki unke saath kaam karke mujhe pata laga ki voh Badshaah kyu hain. He is something else. Unke jaisa koi hai nahi. He is something else. (So I can't talk about it in detail, but I can tell you this. I understood why he is the Badshah, after working with him. There's no one like him)," he said.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Dunki is slated to release on Christmas this year. It is SRK's first project with Rajkumar Hirani. Besides Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, the film also stars Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal awaits the release of Sam Bahadur, co-starring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. The film is slated to release on December 1 this year. It will clash with Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Animal at the box office.