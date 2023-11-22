Shah Rukh Khan On Dunki Co-Stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal And Boman Irani: 'Such A Fine Bunch Of Actors'

Image instagrammed by Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: iamsrk)

Hours after the makers of Dunki unveiled the first song Lutt Putt Gaya from the movie, superstar Shah Rukh Khan held an AskSRK session on his X handle on Wednesday, thereby inviting more questions about the film from his fans and followers. As expected, a fan asked the Jawan star about his experience while working with actress Taapsee Pannu. FYI, this will be the first time that Shah Rukh Khan will be sharing screen with Taapsee Pannu even though the actress has featured in the 2019 film Badla which was bankrolled under his production house Red Chillies Entertainment. Hence, when a fan asked him, "Want to know how was the work with Tapsee for the second time after Badla," Shah Rukh Khan had only the sweetest reply to give. Name checking Dunki co-star Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani in his reply, SRK wrote, "@taapsee @bomanirani and # #Vickykaushal are such a fine bunch of actors and all helped me to elevate my performance. Extremely grateful to them all and others in the cast."

Shah Rukh Khan began today's session with these words, "Have 15 minutes to dwell on life the universe and everything else. Ok zyaada ho gaya!! Let's do a simple why? What? Where? for 15 mins. Feeling happy and feeling Lutt Putt types...#ASKSrk time now...."

After a brief interaction with fans, the actor signed off the session with these words, "Now time to go for the rest of the days journey. Have fun guys and girls. Thank u for your time. Enjoy Lutt Putt a little more....until next time. Love u all. #Dunki." During the session, he shared thoughts about Dunki co-stars, his secret behind child-like energy, how he deals with his nerves and many more. Take a look:

A fan also slipped in a question about his daughter Suhana Khan's debut film The Archies. He asked, "Which Dunki or Archies." The actor was quick to reply, "Suhana loves Dunki and I love Archies. Between the two of us I think we are all sorted."

On the work front, the first song Lutt Putt Gaya from his upcoming film Dunki released on Wednesday afternoon and it is an absolute treat. The track features the film's lead actors Shah Rukh Khan's Hardy falling in love with Mannu (Taapsee Pannu). Lutt Putt Gaya has been sung by Arijit Singh, composed by Pritam. The lyrics are by Swanand Kirkire - IP Singh and it has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.