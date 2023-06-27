What Vicky Kaushal's Dinner Table Conversation With Wife Katrina Kaif And Family Looks Like

Image was shared by Vicky Kaushal. (courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been setting couple goals ever since they got married in a dreamy ceremony in 2021. The two have never shied away from expressing love for each other on social media. Now in an interaction with The Times Of India, the actor has shared what being married feels like. Admitting that he is far from perfect and the key to a happy marriage is patience, Vicky Kaushal said, “For any marriage to run smoothly, patience is a must for both partners. It is not easy for two people to always agree about everything. That's where understanding and maturity come in. In the last one-and-a-half years of my marriage, I have understood that to evolve in a beautiful way together, patience is the key. I try to be the best version of the husband I can be at any given moment. I love my wife, I love my family, and I'm in love with life. But I'm as flawed as any other man.”

Being a movie star and being married to an actor are not Vicky Kaushal's only connections to cinema. His father, Sham Kaushal is one of the country's most prolific stunt directors and his brother Sunny Kaushal is also an actor. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that the dinner table conversations in the Kaushal household often revolve around cinema. Sharing details, he said, “Almost everyone in my family is from the film industry - from my dad Sham Kaushal, my brother Sunny, to my wife Katrina. We often discuss our projects with each other and share our opinions. Healthy inputs and comments are given on what might work for us in a particular project and what might not. Once, we were discussing a work project for so long at the dinner table that my mother [Veena Kaushal] made a rule that as a family, we'd never speak about work during dinner!”

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are on a holiday in New York. The actress shared a set of images of herself dressed in a lovely blue and white floral dress. In one of the photos, she is also seen sipping on a drink. In response to the post, Vicky Kaushal, the ever-doting husband, dropped two heart emojis and a heart-eyed emoji in the comments section. Actress-TV host Mini Mathur wrote, "Hi pretty. Come back already please." Singer Harshdeep Kaur said, “So pretty [heart emoji].

Vicky Kaushal is currently basking in all the love coming his way for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. He will be seen next in Sardar Udham and Dunki. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif will be seen with Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas, and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.