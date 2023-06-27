Katrina Kaif Switched Holiday Mode On Like This. Husband Vicky Kaushal Left Heart Emojis

Katrina Kaif shared this image. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif, why so pretty? The actress, who is holidaying in New York these days, shared a bunch of stunning pictures on her Instagram profile. The album features Katrina happily posing at an eatery in West Village (a New York neighborhood). Katrina Kaif's holiday post got a whole lot of love. Husband Vicky Kaushal dropped two heart emojis and a heart-eyed emoji in the comments. Mini Mathur, who happens to be a close friend of Katrina, wrote, "Hi pretty. Come back already please."

See Katrina Kaif's post here:

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in December 2021 after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a private wedding in the presence of family members and very few friends from the film industry. We absolutely love it when Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal feature on each other's Instagram profiles. Katrina wished Vicky Kaushal on his birthday last month like this. She wrote, "A little dance, dher saara pyaar (lots of love). Happiest birthday my love."

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film released last year. She will be next seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. The actress will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. She will also feature in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.

Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The actor was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan.