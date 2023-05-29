IIFA 2023: Vicky Kaushal And Rakhi Sawant Danced To Katrina Kaif's Song. It Didn't End Well...

Image was shared on Trip. (courtesy: scrappinthrough)

Rakhi Sawant is a name that needs no introduction. For decades now, the actress has been entertaining fans with her dance performances and antics – both, on-screen and off-screen. A case in point is the IIFA awards ceremony held over the weekend in Abu Dhabi. During the event, Rakhi Sawant was seen shaking a leg with Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan on the superhit Katrina Kaif songs Chikni Chameli and Sheila Ki Jawaani. In a video going viral on social media, Rakhi Sawant is dancing and singing along to the songs with an equally enthusiastic Vicky Kaushal. For context, Vicky Kaushal is married to Katrina Kaif and the actor left no stone unturned to perform all the signature steps of the two songs.

In another video of the same performance, Rakhi Sawant is seen almost knocking Vicky Kaushal off his feet with the train of her gown, as Sara watches on. Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal were seen together at the IIFA awards ceremony, promoting their upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Rakhi just knocked Vicky over while dancing to sheila ki jawani ???????????? pic.twitter.com/Upe806OAc0 — celina ❦ (@bollyvfx1) May 27, 2023

At the same event, Vicky Kaushal also shook a leg with superstar Hrithik Roshan. The two danced to the iconic song Ek Pal Ka Jeena from Hrithik Roshan's debut film Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai on stage. Needless to say, the video of the moment went viral on social media.

Vicky Kaushal hosted IIFA 2023 alongside Abhishek Bachchan. The ceremony featured performances by several stars including Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh, among others.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will release in theatres on June 2. The romantic comedy set in Indore revolves around married couple Kapil and Somya (Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan), who are seemingly in love but desperately want a divorce. The film has been directed by Laxman Utekar.