IIFA 2023: Salman Khan Sets The Dance Floor On Fire. Watch

Image was shared on Twitter. (courtesy: SalmanKhanHolic)

When Salman Khan appears on stage you can be rest assured that it is going to be one blockbuster performance. The superstar's performance at the IIFA awards ceremony in Abu Dhabi on Saturday is proof of this. The actor danced to some of his biggest hits with a host of dancers at the awards ceremony as the audience watched in awe. He was joined by the dance group The Quick Style as well, one of the viral videos doing the rounds on Twitter shows. In another video, Salman Khan is also seen dancing with a group of kids. Did someone say adorable, yet?



The official Twitter page of IIFA also shared images of Salman Khan and The Quick Style with the caption, “#SalmanKhan and #TheQuickStyle create an explosive fusion of Bollywood and Urban dance, bringing the house down with their energetic performance at NEXA IIFA Awards 2023!”

Take a look:

Here are some other videos of the superstar killing it on stage.

While not on stage, Salman Khan was seen enjoying the show with his sister Arpita Khan by his side, a video shows. In it, the superstar is watching a performance of the song Sauda Khara Khara and tapping his sister's shoulder to match the beats of the track. Also seen in the video is actor Varun Dhawan. Sharing the clip, Arpita Khan wrote: “It's a blessing to know you always have my back, Salman Khan, the world is not as kind as it should be, but it does feel safer knowing you're around.”

Salman Khan also shared a behind-the-scenes video from IIFA 2023. In the clip, he is seen with his nephew Ahil and niece Ayat. In the caption, he said, “Bache mujhe maamu bana rahe hain unko yeh nahin pata ki maamu cardio kar raha hai IIFA 2023."



Apart from Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh also performed at the awards show.

In terms of work, Salman Khan was last seen in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film, which was released in theatres last month, was also produced by Salman Khan. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, and Jassie Gill.