Salman Khan's Reply To Fan's Proposal: "My Days Of Getting Married Are Over"

Salman Khan pictured at the IIFA Rocks event.

Salman Khan, who is currently in Abu Dhabi for the IIFA Awards (International Indian Film Academy Awards), interacted with the media on the sidelines of the IIFA Rocks event on Friday. During the session, a reported proposed to the actor. The fan asked, "Salman, will you marry me?" The actor replied saying, "My days of getting married are over. You should have met me 20 years ago." Needless to say, the video from the session is going insanely viral on the Internet. Meanwhile, the actor has actively been posting videos from Abu Dhabi. He shared video with sister Arpita from the IIFA Rocks event.

See Salman Khan's video here:

Posting a video with niece Ayat and nephew Ahil, Salman wrote, "Bache mujhe maamu bana rahe hain unko yeh nahin pata ki maamu cardio kar raha hai IIFA 2023."

The actor also posted a video with his team and he simply captioned it, "Hard Core."

On the work front, Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released in theatres last month. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, produced by Salman Khan, also starred Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal and Jassie Gill. The film was directed by Farhad Samji.

About the actor's line-up of films, he has announced the second installment of Bajrangi Bahaijaan. The actor's forthcoming projects include Kick 2, with Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. The latter will release this year. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earlier this year.