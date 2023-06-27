Viral: Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Were Spotted Lunching With Friends In New York

Katrina posted the image. (Courtesy: KatrinaKaif)

Bollywood's favourite couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are holidaying in New York and fans have been waiting for any and all updates from the two stars. Now, thanks to an eagle-eyed fan, a clip of the two actors grabbing lunch with their friends has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, the two are seen sitting with their friends and chatting. Sharing the clip, a fan wrote, “Cuties dining with friends last night in NYC! Hope they are having a good time on their vacation.” The tweet was then attached to a video of the stars with the note, “Causally spotting Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif! Your sis was too shy to say anything.” The tweet said, "Getcha OP getcha! I will be too shy as well."

Before this, another video of the couple chatting with Alia Bhatt in the Mumbai airport lounge went viral. The actors met one another when Alia Bhatt was travelling to Sao Paulo, Brazil for the Netflix Tudum event, while Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were flying to New York. In the clip, Alia Bhatt is seen hugging Vicky Kaushal at the lounge and then avidly chatting with the couple.

Watch the video here:

Even while in New York, Katrina Kaif treated fans to a stunning image of herself. In a post with the geotag pointing to West Village, Katrina Kaif is seen dressed in a floral white and blue dress and is sipping on a drink in one of the pictures. In response to the post, Vicky Kaushal dropped two heart emojis and a heart-eyed emoji in the comments. Mini Mathur, Katrina's close friend, wrote, "Hi pretty. Come back already please." Singer Harshdeep Kaur said, “So pretty [heart emoji].”

See Katrina Kaif's post here:

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen next in Merry Christmas and Tiger 3, while Vicky Kaushal will appear in Sam Bahadur and Dunki. The couple has been married since 2021.