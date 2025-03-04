Vicky Kaushal's <i>Chhaava</i> Crosses Rs 450 Crore Mark, Becomes 11th-Highest-Grossing Indian Film

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava continues its phenomenal run at the box office. On day 18, the Laxman Utekar directorial collected Rs 8.25 crore, as reported by Sacnilk.

So far, Chhaava has amassed a massive Rs 467 crore in the domestic market and has become the 11th highest-grossing Indian film.

The historical drama broke the record of SS Rajamouli's 2015 film Baahubali - The Beginning, which minted over Rs 421 crore at the time of its release.

Additionally, Chhaava has done better than other major releases like Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire (2023) and 2.0 (2018), which earned Rs 406.45 crore and Rs 407 crore respectively, reported Etimes.

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal shared a heartfelt video on Instagram, presenting the amazing response Chhaava has been receiving from film-goers.

In the clip, a young fan was seen crying inconsolably at the theatres after watching the movie. The kid placed one hand on his chest and chanted Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's name.

Vicky Kaushal's touching side note read, “Hamari sabse badi kamai. (Our greatest earning). Proud of you beta (son)…I wish I could give you a hug. Thank you everyone for your love and emotions. We wished for Shambhu Raaje's story to reach every household in the world…and to see that happening is our greatest victory.”

Chhaava is adapted from a Marathi novel of the same name by Shivaji Sawant. The film features Vicky Kaushal as the valiant Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife Maharani Yesubai and Akshaye Khanna essays the character of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. Chhaava's supporting cast also includes Diana Penty, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta in key roles.

Chhaava is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films.