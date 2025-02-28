<i>Chhaava</i> Box Office Collection Day 14: Vicky Kaushal's Film Is About To Enter Rs 400 Crore Club

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava is on the verge of hitting the ₹400 crore mark at the box office. On day 14, the historical drama collected ₹12 crore at the ticket counters, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film recorded an overall 18.58% Hindi occupancy on its second Thursday. So far, Chhaava has amassed a total of ₹398.25 crore, the report added.

Chhaava brings to life the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Confederacy. Vicky Kaushal leads the film as Sambhaji Maharaj. The cast also includes Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Diana Penty and Divya Dutta.

On Thursday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared Chhaava's day-13 box office numbers on X (formerly Twitter).

He wrote, “#Chhaava shines on its second Wednesday, benefitting from the partial #MahaShivratri holiday... The film records stronger numbers than Tuesday and Monday, maintaining its exceptional run. #Chhaava is set to enter the prestigious ₹ 400 cr Club today [second Thursday; Day 14], solidifying its #Boxoffice dominance.”

Taran Adarsh added, “#Chhaava marks the second film from #DineshVijan's #MaddockFilms to surpass the ₹ 400 cr milestone [the first being #Stree2, which did ₹ 600 cr+]... Whether #Chhaava will surpass #Stree2's *lifetime biz* remains to be seen. #Chhaava [Week 2] Fri 24.03 cr, Sat 44.10 cr, Sun 41.10 cr, Mon 19.10 cr, Tue 19.23 cr, Wed 25.02 cr. Total: ₹ 397.86 cr.”

Chhaava hit the big screens on February 14. On its release day, Vicky Kaushal's wife, actress Katrina Kaif, gave a heartfelt shoutout to his film.

In an elaborate note on Instagram, the actress wrote, “What a cinematic experience and what a monumentus task to bring to life the glory of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Laxman Utekar tells this incredible story in the most brilliant way, I'm in awe, the last 40 min of the film will leave you speechless. I've spent all morning wanting to go and rewatch it again."

"I'm lost for words at the impact of this film ..... Vicky Kaushal you truly are outstanding, every time you come on screen, every shot, the intensity you bring on screen, you are a chameleon the way you transform to your characters, effortless and fluid, I'm so proud of you and your talent," Katrina added.

Read her full note below:

Chhaava marks the first on-screen collaboration between Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna. The project has been backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.